Astrex Inc. of Lakeshore will receive a repayable contribution of up to $17 million from the Federal Economic Development Agency’s Advanced Manufacturing Fund.

The investment will enable Astrex, a manufacturer of auto parts, to establish a facility that produces lightweight, high-strength aluminum components. The parts manufactured at this plant will reduce fuel consumption and lower carbon emissions.

The company plans to create 62 new full-time jobs this year and an additional 24 jobs in the next two years as a result of the federal investment.

“At Astrex, we have created a facility at the leading edge of aluminum extrusion technology and with the support of thGovernment of Canada, we are proud to be able to create more manufacturing jobs in the Windsor area,” said Mark Blackmore, General Manager, Astrex Inc.