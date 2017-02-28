The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit suspended 689 students due to incomplete immunization records Tuesday morning.

The Health Unit says that final suspension notices were sent to students born in grade 11 and 12 on February 1st urging students to update their immunization records before the February 28th suspension date.

“Suspensions, while mandated by law through the Immunization of School Pupils Act, are a last resort for us,” said Stacy Manzerolle, manager of the Healthy Schools program at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. “Although the suspensions can last up to 20 days, we are hoping students will update their records in a timely manner.”