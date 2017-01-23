Tecumseh Mall will be choosing a local artist from the Windsor-Essex creative community to create a one-of-a-kind art installation, representing the past, present, and/or future, to be displayed at Tecumseh Mall for two months leading up to Canada Day celebrations. It will serve as a focal point and Canada 150 landmark inside the shopping centre.

“It’s exciting to be able to do something special and celebrate Canada’s birthday within our shopping centre. This one-of-a-kind art installation will be a significant piece reminding us of 150 years of this great country. Let’s all make a difference and celebrate together, Canada’s milestone and achievements,” said Lindsey Blake, Tecumseh Mall Operations Manager.

The art installation will also be a backdrop for a Canada 150 “selfie” contest, where shoppers will be invited to take a photo with the installation, post it to their personal social channels, and use the hash tag #tmallCanada150 for a chance to win weekly prizes and be entered to win a grand prize that will consist of a trip for two to a designated city in Canada.

Tecumseh Mall is doing this along with other 20VIC managed properties, including Devonshire Mall, who are inviting local Canadian artists to do the same and feature their Canada 150 art installation in various malls across the country.

All installations across Canada will be unveiled on May 1st, 2017 and will remain on display in each respective shopping centre until July 2017. For submission details, visit tecumsehmall.com.