Monday January 9th, 2017

Posted at 8:25pm

County News
OPP continue to investigate a three-vehicle crash on Highway 401, west of Essex County Road 77.

It happened around 4:35pm in the westbound lanes.

Police say that a tractor-trailer, a pickup truck and a third small passenger vehicle all travelling westbound were involved.

The male drivers of the tractor-trailer and the pickup truck were treated for minor injuries. The female driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The 401 will be closed for several hours as the investigation continues and the removal of the vehicles occurs.

