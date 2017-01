Canada’s National Ballet School ‘s 2016-2017 audition tour landed in Windsor today at St. Clair College.

Excited ballet students participated in the try outs to get a chance to be accepted in to the school’s Summer School Program in July. Only select students are accepted in to the program.

The tour goes to about 20 cities in Canada and goes across the country, looking for talent and passion in young dancers to be recruited to the school.