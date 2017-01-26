Starting this September, École secondaire catholique E.J. Lajeunesse will be offering a new sport-study program in soccer.

The school board says that the success of the school’s existing sport-study program in hockey and arts-study program in dance has encouraged the

school to add more disciplines to the range offered to students.

For the 2017-2018 school year, about 100 students will be registered in E.J Lajeunesse’s programs for athletes.

“This decision makes us proud,” said Principal Thomas Couvillion. “As you probably know, École secondaire catholique E.J. Lajeunesse has developed a tradition of excellence over the years that has enabled many students to stand out in their athletic or artistic discipline, succeed academically, and lead a balanced life. These programs allow students to fully pursue their passion for sports or the arts while enjoying a high quality education,” said Joseph Picard, Director of Education for Conseil scolaire catholique Providence.

With this new program, nearly fifty student-athletes in Grades 7 and 8 will be able to enter an elite athletic program that also fosters academic excellence.

The student-athletes in the soccer program will participate in a minimum number of hours of sports training per week, supervised by certified coaches. They will also receive auxiliary services designed to improve their fitness, nutrition and mental approach. To ensure their academic success, services will be in place for additional teaching and course make-up according to the student’s needs.

Like students in the other sport-study and arts-study programs, they will be given the opportunity to meet high-level athletes or artists and visit renowned institutions related to their field.