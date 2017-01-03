Clark Residence on the campus of the University of Windsor is no more.

The residence was closed during the summer of 2015 due to mold issues. Over the fall of 2015, the university conducted a feasibility study to determine the future of the Clark buildings.

The decision to tear them down was announced in December 2015 based on the age of the buildings, the extensive nature of renovations needed, and the shifting demographics of students seeking residence accommodation.

Work to tear them down started in October.

The area will be turned into green space this spring.