Superstar vocal group, Rascal Flatts will take to the stage at Caesars Windsor on Friday April 21st at 9pm.

Rascal Flatts have released some of the most important and successful music to come out of Nashville in recent years with songs like “What Hurts the Most”, “Life is a Highway” and “My Wish”.

Tickets start at $60 Canadian and go on sale at noon on Saturday, January 21st.

Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com, ticketmaster.ca or at the Box Office located in the main casino building on the second floor, open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and on additional show days. Non-show days from noon to 8 pm and on show days open until midnight. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets. Prices listed do not include applicable taxes and fees.