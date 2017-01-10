

Club Lofts Condominiums located in Old Walkerville has been recently outfitted to host MNSi Telecom’s new Fibre Internet exclusively, allowing residents to receive unlimited hyper speed Fibre services at speeds of 100 or 1,000 Mbps.

The unique layout of the building has allowed MNSi to service the condo units differently from most others. Because the building renovation team included pre-installed CAT5/6 Ethernet cabling in the rebuild, MNSi has a unique set-up in the building which cuts down on overall cabling and installation labour costs by avoiding running thousands of dollars of fibre cables unit by unit.

This means that residents of the building to cash in on discounts MNSi can provide by passing along special pricing, reduced through the savings it makes on typical install fees.

“This is truly a unique situation where building planners provided an easy and trouble-free installation for Internet services,” says Clayton Zekelman, MNSi Telecom’s Owner, and President. “Not only are the Club Lofts one of the best places to live in Windsor, but they’re also the

easiest and most trouble-free installation we’ve ever had. We were able to save money on the install, so we’re passing along those savings to the residents of the building with unique packages at reduced prices.”

MNSi customers at Club Lofts will be able to purchase unlimited 100 Mbps Internet packages for $50 per month, while its 1,000 Mbps will cost $100 per month.

You can find more information here.