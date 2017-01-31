Several projects from the Windsor-Essex are have been awarded grants under the Ontario150 Community Capital Program.

The Ontario150 Community Capital Program will help these not-for-profit organizations renovate, repair and retrofit existing community and cultural infrastructure.

Locally those awarded are:

Artcite Inc.: Will use a $22,500 grant over one month to level and upgrade the flooring at the gallery, creating a safer surface for visitors.

Community Living Essex County: Will use a grant of $74,000 over 11 months to upgrade building accessibility, retrofit lighting and make improvements to the parking lot area.

Essex Region Conservation Foundation: Will use a grant of $250,000 over 2 months to resurface the existing trail infrastructure along the Chrysler Canada Greenway.

Hiatus House: They will use a $84,000 grant over 9 months to repurpose outdoor space for women and children of all ages and replace play equipment.

LEAMINGTON AND DISTRICT HALF CENTURY CENTRE INC.: A $5,500 grant used over 4 months to replace the windows and doors at the centre with more energy-efficient versions.

North American Black Historical Museum: They will see a $45,000 grant over 2 months to replace the roof and courtyard of the Nazrey African Methodist Episcopal Church, a heritage site. Enriching people’s lives through arts, culture and heritage, this initiative is helping arts, culture and heritage have appropriate spaces, and has an impact on the lives of 20,000 people in the community.

The Corporation of the Municipality of Leamington: Delivering improved infrastructure with a $400,000 grant over 6 months to construct an amphitheatre at Seacliff Park.

Town of Lakeshore: The town will use a $44,000 grant over 2 months to install 25 automatic door openers/locks on public washroom doors in 11 community parks.

Town of LaSalle: Delivering improved infrastructure with a $100,000 grant over 2 months to install a new, engineered ductwork distribution system at the Vollmer Recreation Complex.

Windsor-Essex Therapeutic Riding Association:

Will see a $26,000 grant over 1 month to install a more accessible paved parking lot.