The Canadian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society is out with their top ten weather stories of 2016 and Windsor-Essex made the list.

The floods of September has been ranked as the 10th biggest weather story of the past year.

The storms saw up to 200 mm of rain flood East Windsor, Tecumseh, and Lakeshore. Insurance loss estimates exceeded $108 million, with over 6,100 claims.

The Fort McMurray wildfires was number one on the list.