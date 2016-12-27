The City of Windsor’s Parks Department is looking at converting certain road medians from flower beds to rubber mulch and turf.

Currency they plant flowers annually on the boulevards along Huron Church, Walker Road and Giles Boulevard. The city is looking to update the medians to green turf and rubber mulch to match other areas throughout the City.

City administration says that staff were required to plant some of these areas twice last year because the plant material did not survive. Soil testing was performed, reporting that the salt levels are much too high to encourage proper plant growth.

In addition, the city says there are also safety concerns with staff and students working on the interior boulevards, given the proximity to traffic.

By replacing the displays with rubber mulch and turf the maintenance costs savings will be around $61,459.

Costs are estimated to be $500,000 for the conversion of the three areas.