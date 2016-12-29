2016 saw businesses close and open in Windsor.

The year started off with the closure of the long time Pizza Hut on Dougall Avenue at the start of January.

Chuck’s Roadhouse took over the old Kelsey’s location that closed at the end of 2016 on Walker Road.

River’s Edge Tap & Table opened in March backing onto the Little River.

Offering fare from fine cuts of meat to unique and savoury pasta dishes, River’s Edge also specializes in traditional and delicious seafood.

Popeyes opened at the beginning on March on Huron Church to very long lines.

The chain began over forty years ago in New Orleans, serving authentic, flavourful and slow-cooked food, Louisiana style.

IKEA opened on April 4th in the old Future Shop on Walker Road.

The new location features a home furnishing inspiration area as well as stations to support customers with planning their purchases.

The Community Thrift Store opened up on Enterprise Way in May.

The Mushroom Hub opened up at 840 Erie Street in May.

It is known as North America’s very first mushroom deli.



Food options on Cabana Road continued to grow with the opening of Xaco Taco in June.

Customers can order from the restaurant’s suggested menu items, or build their own tacos from scratch.

Windsor’s newest Tim Hortons opened in the former Wendy’s on Ouellette Avenue in August.

Metro grocery stores confirmed in August they are moving into a section of the former Target store at Devonshire Mall.

It is part of a massive renovation of the former Target that will also see the food court relocated to it.

Food options at Windsor Crossings improved in the summer with the opening of a Domino’s Pizza and Yalla Yalla Shawarma.

The Huron Line Metro closed for good on September 10th.

Lee Valley opened the doors to their new Windsor store on November 4th.

Woody’s Bar-B-Q opened on November 14th in the Ambassador plaza bringing authentic Southern Bar-B-Q to Windsor.

Food Basics opened on November 24th in the old Metro on Huron Line.

Bump Maternity + Baby and Poppy Paperie and Gifts in Walkerville announced they will close at the end of December.