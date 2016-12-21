Mostly CloudyNow
Wednesday December 21st, 2016

Posted at 1:00pm

Christmas
Municipal services in the Town of Leamington will be reduced over the Christmas holidays.

Town Hall will be closed from December 26th and will re-open on Monday, January 2nd, 2017 with regular business hours.

The Leamington Kinsmen Recreation Complex will be open from 8am to 12noon on December 24th and closed on December 25th. It will be open on December 26th from 9am to 2pm. On December 31st it will be open from 9am to 12noon and will be closed January 1st.

