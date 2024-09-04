Rapport Credit Union Joins WFCU Credit Union

Rapport Credit Union has joined WFCU as of September 1st, 2024.

As part of the agreement, Rapport Credit Union is now operating as Rapport—A Division of WFCU Credit Union, with all Rapport staff retaining their jobs and becoming employees of WFCU. Rapport Credit Union has been the financial service provider for Ontario Public Service Employees since 1945 and to all Ontarians since 2014 after the amalgamation with Provincial Alliance Credit Union.

Rapport Credit Union operated 10 retail locations across Ontario and is the personal financial institution for 14,000 members.

“On behalf of WFCU’s Board of Directors, Executive Team, management, and staff, I would like to express our thanks and gratitude to the Rapport membership and leadership team for putting their trust in our partnership,” said WFCU Credit Union President & CEO, Eddie Francis. “Our shared purpose means we can scale our competitive offerings faster, providing additional products, services, and convenience to individuals, families and businesses across Ontario.”

WFCU, together with Rapport – A division of WFCU Credit Union and its other divisions will now support a combined network of 24 retail locations across Ontario, serving members from Thunder Bay to Kingston and Toronto to Windsor, with numerous communities in between.