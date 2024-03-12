A Celebration Of The Blues Hits Caesars Windsor This Summer

The electrifying Slash brings his brand-new S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival to The Colosseum stage with Keb’ Mo’, ZZ Ward, and Robert Randolph on Saturday, July 27th.

Following the announcement of his highly anticipated sixth solo album Orgy of the Damned, due out May 17th on Gibson Records, the iconic, Grammy-winning guitarist and songwriter SLASH has confirmed a North American tour in celebration of the Blues this summer. SLASH’s newly announced S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival, an anagram that stands for Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality, N’ Tolerance will kick off on July 5th in Bonner, Montana, and travel to Los Angeles, Denver, Cincinnati, Toronto, New York City, Boston, Atlanta, and many more cities. On all dates, SLASH will perform alongside his Blues band featuring bassist Johnny Griparic, keyboardist Teddy ‘ZigZag’ Andreadis, drummer Michael Jerome, and singer/guitarist Tash Neal.

SLASH formed S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival to bring fans together to celebrate the spirit of the Blues, and to perform with other Blues artists he admires who share his love of the genre. SLASH also has a strong desire to give back to charities that he has supported over the years, as well as to help lift marginalized communities that share his restorative focus of elevating lives for the benefit of all.

S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival proudly supports impactful charities such as the Equal Justice Initiative, Know Your Rights Camp, The Greenlining Institute, and War Child, ensuring that one dollar from every ticket sold directly contributes to these vital causes. Each of these organizations are dedicated to advancing justice, equity, and the well-being of communities around the world. By attending this festival, you’re not only experiencing incredible music but also actively transforming lives and creating a brighter future for those in need. S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival has partnered with PLUS1.ORG to support these charitable endeavours.

“The S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour is a celebration of Blues and Rock ‘N’ Roll music, and a celebration of unity and togetherness in these uncertain and divisive times,” says SLASH. “S.E.R.P.E.N.T. is a vehicle to help support and uplift people and communities suffering from the injustices of racism and equal rights violations, as well as to support children adversely affected by war and poverty across the world.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 15th at 10:00am.