PHOTOS: The Best Christmas Light Houses In West Windsor (2023)

Sunday December 10th, 2023, 5:30pm

Christmas
0
0

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for some of the the brightest, nicely decorated, noteworthy, and charming Christmas light houses.

Here are some — but certainly not all — of the best we’ve found in West Windsor!

While we endeavour to visit as many homes as possible, with over 1,076 kilometres of streets in Windsor, we’re only able to visit a few of your amazingly decorated houses each year. We encourage you to take note of the blocks listed and to visit many of the other nearby houses, some of which may have not made it into this story but are still shining brightly.

Don’t forget to check out some of the beautifully decorated homes in Windsor’s other neighbourhoods at this link — we feature a new neighbourhood each day through Christmas.

100 block of Campbell Avenue

100 block of McEwan Avenue

100 block of McEwan Avenue

200 block of Campbell Avenue

800 block of Randolph Avenue

1100 block of Randolph Avenue

1200 block of Pelletier Street

1200 block of Wigle Avenue

1300 block of Partington Avenue

1400 block of Campbell Avenue

1400 block of Campbell Avenue

1500 block of Grove Avenue

1600 block of Greenview Crescent

1600 block of Randolph Avenue

1600 block of Sun Valley Drive

1700 block of Parkway Drive

1700 block of Sun Valley Drive

2000 block of College Loop

2500 block of Totten Street

3300 block of Peter Street

3400 block of Cross Street

3400 block of-A Peter Street

3500 block of Birch Street

3500 block of Peter Street

3500 block of Queen Street

3600 block of Barrymore Lane

3600 block of Birch Street

3600 block of Girardot Avenue

3600 block of Matchette Road

3600 block of Mulford Court

3900 block of Whitney Avenue

4000 block of Whitney Avenue

windsoriteDOTca
