PHOTOS: The Best Christmas Light Houses In Riverside (2023)

Monday December 11th, 2023, 5:30pm

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for some of the the brightest, nicely decorated, noteworthy, and charming Christmas light houses.

Here are some — but certainly not all — of the best we’ve found in Riverside!

While we endeavour to visit as many homes as possible, with over 1,076 kilometres of streets in Windsor, we’re only able to visit a few of your amazingly decorated houses each year. We encourage you to take note of the blocks listed and to visit many of the other nearby houses, some of which may have not made it into this story but are still shining brightly.

Don’t forget to check out some of the beautifully decorated homes in Windsor’s other neighbourhoods at this link — we feature a new neighbourhood each day through Christmas.

200 block of Prado Place

200 block of Saint Louis Avenue

200 block of Thompson Boulevard

200 block of Thompson Boulevard

300 block of Eastlawn

300 block of Genevieve Avenue

300 block of Matthew Brady Boulevard

400 block of Eastlawn

400 block of Eastlawn

400 block of Lori Street

800 block of Saint Marys Boulevard

800 block of Victor Drive

900 block of Buckingham Road

900 block of Buckingham Road

900 block of Buckingham Road

900 block of Parkview Avenue

900 block of Reedmere Road

900 block of Saint Marys Boulevard

900 block of Virginia Avenue

1000 block of Buckingham Road

1000 block of Pillette Road

1000 block of Reedmere Road

1000 block of Reedmere Road

1000 block of Saint Marys Boulevard

1100 block of Adair Court

1100 block of Belle Isle View Boulevard

1100 block of Belle Isle View Boulevard

1100 block of Belle Isle View Boulevard-2

1100 block of Edward Avenue

1200 block of Virginia Avenue

1200 block of Virginia Avenue

4600 block of Wyandotte Street East

5400 block of Riverside Drive East

6100 block of Riverside Drive East

6400 block of Riverside Drive East

7300 block of Riverside Drive East

7000 block of Edgar Street

1000 block of Laporte Avenue

