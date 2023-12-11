PHOTOS: The Best Christmas Light Houses In Riverside (2023)

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for some of the the brightest, nicely decorated, noteworthy, and charming Christmas light houses.
Here are some — but certainly not all — of the best we’ve found in Riverside!
While we endeavour to visit as many homes as possible, with over 1,076 kilometres of streets in Windsor, we’re only able to visit a few of your amazingly decorated houses each year. We encourage you to take note of the blocks listed and to visit many of the other nearby houses, some of which may have not made it into this story but are still shining brightly.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Don’t forget to check out some of the beautifully decorated homes in Windsor’s other neighbourhoods at this link — we feature a new neighbourhood each day through Christmas.
200 block of Prado Place
200 block of Saint Louis Avenue
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
200 block of Thompson Boulevard
200 block of Thompson Boulevard
300 block of Eastlawn
300 block of Genevieve Avenue
300 block of Matthew Brady Boulevard
400 block of Eastlawn
400 block of Eastlawn
400 block of Lori Street
800 block of Saint Marys Boulevard
800 block of Victor Drive
900 block of Buckingham Road
900 block of Buckingham Road
900 block of Buckingham Road
900 block of Parkview Avenue
900 block of Reedmere Road
900 block of Saint Marys Boulevard
900 block of Virginia Avenue
1000 block of Buckingham Road
1000 block of Pillette Road
1000 block of Reedmere Road
1000 block of Reedmere Road
1000 block of Saint Marys Boulevard
1100 block of Adair Court
1100 block of Belle Isle View Boulevard
1100 block of Belle Isle View Boulevard
1100 block of Belle Isle View Boulevard-2
1100 block of Edward Avenue
1200 block of Virginia Avenue
1200 block of Virginia Avenue
4600 block of Wyandotte Street East
5400 block of Riverside Drive East
6100 block of Riverside Drive East
6400 block of Riverside Drive East
7300 block of Riverside Drive East
7000 block of Edgar Street
1000 block of Laporte Avenue
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook