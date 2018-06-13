Windsor’s second full-sized Goodwill store opens Thursday.

The new $5 million East Windsor store features an 18,000 square foot selling space along with training rooms and sorting areas.

The store features aisles and aisles of clothing, outerwear, furniture, home decor, electronics, accessories, jewellery and much more.

The new Tecumseh Road East location is Windsor’s third Goodwill store alongside its bookstore and donation centre on Lauzon, and its other full-sized store on McDougall.

Goodwill says they added 50 new part time and full time jobs at the new store.

The new location opens Thursday, June 14th at 9am with door prizes from the Windsor Spitfires and Adventure Bay Family Water Park.

It’s located at 11145 Tecumseh Road East (near Banwell).