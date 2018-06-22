Friday June 22nd, 2018
Posted at 12:00pm
Can You Dig It: Amherstburg Archaeology
Friday June 22nd, 2018
Park House Museum
Tecumseh BIA Night Market
Friday June 22nd, 2018
Green Valley Plaza
Battle of the Growers 2018
Friday June 22nd, 2018
Pelee Island Winery
Chamber Gala featuring Lifetime Achievement Award
Friday June 22nd, 2018
The Windsor Club
Paint n Wine At The Legion
Friday June 22nd, 2018
Royal Canadian Legion #594
Archery Mayhem
Friday June 22nd, 2018
Archery Mayhem
Carrousel of the Nations Week 2
Friday June 22nd, 2018
Summer Fest Windsor
Friday June 22nd, 2018
Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
Salsa lessons/social night
Friday June 22nd, 2018
Embassy Café and Wine Lounge
Pig Roast at Ranta Marina
Saturday June 23rd, 2018
1500 Front Road North
Spring Outdoor Flea Market
Saturday June 23rd, 2018
Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
Skate & Scooter Jam
Saturday June 23rd, 2018
Tecumseh Skate Park
JOE AVATI 20/20 TOUR
Saturday June 23rd, 2018
The Chrysler Theatre
Outdoor Movie Night
Saturday June 23rd, 2018
Riverside Minor Baseball Association
Community Event Day – 100 Inning Game, Classic Car Show & Movie
Saturday June 23rd, 2018
Riverside Minor Baseball Association
5th Annual Hearthwood Series Cup
Saturday June 23rd, 2018
Forest Glade Arena
Audi Windsor’s Cars & Coffee Event
Saturday June 23rd, 2018
Audi Windsor
Classic Car Show for the Farrow Riverside Miracle Park
Saturday June 23rd, 2018
6755 Wyandotte Street East
Community Picnic!
Saturday June 23rd, 2018
Riverside Baptist - Windsor Ontario Canada
Car Seat Safety Clinic
Saturday June 23rd, 2018
Formula First Collision
Canadian Port of Entry Walkabout
Saturday June 23rd, 2018
Chappus Street & Sandwich Street
Meet A Machine
Saturday June 23rd, 2018
WFCU Centre Parking Lot
Downtown Windsor Farmers Market
Saturday June 23rd, 2018
Pelissier Street at Wyandotte Street
Farrow Riverside Miracle Park Community Event
Saturday June 23rd, 2018
Riverside Baseball Park
Creative Collections Grand Opening
Saturday June 23rd, 2018
Creative Collections
Special Curator Tour: Windsor’s French Roots
Saturday June 23rd, 2018
Chimczuk Museum: Francois Baby House
World Wildlife Fund Canada’s Kids’ Run for Nature
Saturday June 23rd, 2018
Malden Park Visitors Centre
The City Church Golf Tournament
Saturday June 23rd, 2018
Rochester Place
The Purple Kite
Saturday June 23rd, 2018
Green Bean Cafe
Bank OnThe42 Music Series Featuring Bad Moustache
Saturday June 23rd, 2018
Seacliff Park Amphitheatre
Kids’ Run for Nature, World Wildlife Fund Canada
Saturday June 23rd, 2018
Malden Park Visitor's Centre
Latin Night
Saturday June 23rd, 2018
Embassy Cafe and Wine Lounge
Art Cart Tours
Saturday June 23rd, 2018
Great Canadian Flag
Riverside Farmers Market
Sunday June 24th, 2018
Riverside Sportsmen's Club
Spring Outdoor Flea Market
Sunday June 24th, 2018
Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
Ride Don’t Hide
Sunday June 24th, 2018
Children's Aid Society
Tecumseh Summer Concert in the Park
Sunday June 24th, 2018
Lakewood Park
African Cultural Show
Sunday June 24th, 2018
Optimist Community Centre
SUMMER CRAFT & GIFT SHOW ~ 4th Annual
Sunday June 24th, 2018
Serbian Centre
Paint a Fleur de Lys
Sunday June 24th, 2018
Creative Collections
Living LaSalle Night Market
Sunday June 24th, 2018
LaSalle Town Hall
Carrousel of the Nations Week 2
Sunday June 24th, 2018
Summer Fest Windsor
Sunday June 24th, 2018
Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Sunday June 24th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
