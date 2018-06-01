Friday June 1st, 2018
Posted at 12:00pm
BCW presents IMPACT WRESTLING Television Tapings!
Friday June 1st, 2018
St. Clair College
A Celebration & Tribute to PRINCE & The Minneapolis Sound
Friday June 1st, 2018
RockStar Music Hall
Curator’s Members Only Tour at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Friday June 1st, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Fridays Live! Opening Reception for Spring/Summer 2018 Exhibitions at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Friday June 1st, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Movie Night Under the Stars at Dusk
Friday June 1st, 2018
LaSalle Town Hall
Windsor Ribfest
Friday June 1st, 2018
Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
William Shakespeare’s Henry V; An All-Female Production
Friday June 1st, 2018
SHO Art, Spirit & Performance
BCW presents IMPACT WRESTLING Television Tapings!
Saturday June 2nd, 2018
St. Clair College
LaSalle Electronics Recycling, Clothing Drive & Shredding!
Saturday June 2nd, 2018
Zehrs LaSalle
Yard and Bake Sale: Saturday June 2nd 2018 9am-1pm
Saturday June 2nd, 2018
St Matthew’s Church
Art In The Park
Saturday June 2nd, 2018
Niagara and Kildare (Willistead Park)
Psychic Readings with Medium David Schultz
Saturday June 2nd, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
Downtown Windsor Farmers Market
Saturday June 2nd, 2018
Pelissier Street at Wyandotte Street
Taylor’s 9th Annual Charity BBQ & Yardsale for Autism
Saturday June 2nd, 2018
1 William Street
Spring/Summer Exhibitions at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Saturday June 2nd, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Panel Discussion at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Saturday June 2nd, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
The Valkyrie
Saturday June 2nd, 2018
Capitol Theatre
Windsor Ribfest
Saturday June 2nd, 2018
Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
William Shakespeare’s Henry V; An All-Female Production
Saturday June 2nd, 2018
SHO Art, Spirit & Performance
Ribs and Ragtime
Saturday June 2nd, 2018
Amherstburg Freedom Museum
Cottam Town Wide Yard Sale
Saturday June 2nd, 2018
Cottam
Summer Sunday – June 3 (Kingsville) Joel Robinette
Sunday June 3rd, 2018
Pelee Island Winery
Mom2Mom Sip & Shop
Sunday June 3rd, 2018
Caboto Club
Riverside Farmers Market
Sunday June 3rd, 2018
Riverside Sportsmen's Club
Art In The Park
Sunday June 3rd, 2018
Niagara and Kildare (Willistead Park)
Unlocking The Psychic Within
Sunday June 3rd, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
2018 Walk For Arthritis – Windsor
Sunday June 3rd, 2018
Prince Arthur's Landing at Marina Park
Polish Beach Seasonal Opening
Sunday June 3rd, 2018
Polish Beach Club
BBB Canine Rescue & Transport Microchip Clinic
Sunday June 3rd, 2018
Pet Valu Belle River
Walk for Arthritis
Sunday June 3rd, 2018
Malden Park
The Valkyrie
Sunday June 3rd, 2018
Capitol Theatre
Windsor Ribfest
Sunday June 3rd, 2018
Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Sunday June 3rd, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Daughter Day with Dad
Sunday June 3rd, 2018
The Water's Edge Event Centre
William Shakespeare’s Henry V; An All-Female Production
Sunday June 3rd, 2018
SHO Art, Spirit & Performance
