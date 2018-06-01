Mostly CloudyNow
Friday June 1st, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday June 1st, 2018

Community Events

BCW presents IMPACT WRESTLING Television Tapings!

Friday June 1st, 2018
St. Clair College
Music Events

A Celebration & Tribute to PRINCE & The Minneapolis Sound

Friday June 1st, 2018
RockStar Music Hall
Arts Events

Curator’s Members Only Tour at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Friday June 1st, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Arts Events

Fridays Live! Opening Reception for Spring/Summer 2018 Exhibitions at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Friday June 1st, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Community Events

Movie Night Under the Stars at Dusk

Friday June 1st, 2018
LaSalle Town Hall
Festivals Events

Windsor Ribfest

Friday June 1st, 2018
Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
Theatre Events

William Shakespeare’s Henry V; An All-Female Production

Friday June 1st, 2018
SHO Art, Spirit & Performance

Saturday June 2nd, 2018

Community Events

BCW presents IMPACT WRESTLING Television Tapings!

Saturday June 2nd, 2018
St. Clair College
Community Events

LaSalle Electronics Recycling, Clothing Drive & Shredding!

Saturday June 2nd, 2018
Zehrs LaSalle
Community Events

Yard and Bake Sale: Saturday June 2nd 2018 9am-1pm

Saturday June 2nd, 2018
St Matthew’s Church
Festivals Events

Art In The Park

Saturday June 2nd, 2018
Niagara and Kildare (Willistead Park)
Community Events

Psychic Readings with Medium David Schultz

Saturday June 2nd, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
Food Events

Downtown Windsor Farmers Market

Saturday June 2nd, 2018
Pelissier Street at Wyandotte Street
Charity Events

Taylor’s 9th Annual Charity BBQ & Yardsale for Autism

Saturday June 2nd, 2018
1 William Street
Arts Events

Spring/Summer Exhibitions at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Saturday June 2nd, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Arts Events

Panel Discussion at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Saturday June 2nd, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Theatre Events

The Valkyrie

Saturday June 2nd, 2018
Capitol Theatre
Festivals Events

Windsor Ribfest

Saturday June 2nd, 2018
Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
Theatre Events

William Shakespeare’s Henry V; An All-Female Production

Saturday June 2nd, 2018
SHO Art, Spirit & Performance
Community Events

Ribs and Ragtime

Saturday June 2nd, 2018
Amherstburg Freedom Museum
Community Events

Cottam Town Wide Yard Sale

Saturday June 2nd, 2018
Cottam

Sunday June 3rd, 2018

Music Events

Summer Sunday – June 3 (Kingsville) Joel Robinette

Sunday June 3rd, 2018
Pelee Island Winery
Community Events

Mom2Mom Sip & Shop

Sunday June 3rd, 2018
Caboto Club
Food Events

Riverside Farmers Market

Sunday June 3rd, 2018
Riverside Sportsmen's Club
Festivals Events

Art In The Park

Sunday June 3rd, 2018
Niagara and Kildare (Willistead Park)
Community Events

Unlocking The Psychic Within

Sunday June 3rd, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
Health Events

2018 Walk For Arthritis – Windsor

Sunday June 3rd, 2018
Prince Arthur's Landing at Marina Park
Community Events

Polish Beach Seasonal Opening

Sunday June 3rd, 2018
Polish Beach Club
Charity Events

BBB Canine Rescue & Transport Microchip Clinic

Sunday June 3rd, 2018
Pet Valu Belle River
Charity Events

Walk for Arthritis

Sunday June 3rd, 2018
Malden Park
Theatre Events

The Valkyrie

Sunday June 3rd, 2018
Capitol Theatre
Festivals Events

Windsor Ribfest

Sunday June 3rd, 2018
Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
Arts Events

Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday June 3rd, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Community Events

Daughter Day with Dad

Sunday June 3rd, 2018
The Water's Edge Event Centre
Theatre Events

William Shakespeare’s Henry V; An All-Female Production

Sunday June 3rd, 2018
SHO Art, Spirit & Performance

