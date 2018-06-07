Poutine Feast Ontario makes a stop along the riverfront this weekend.

The festival will feature both local and out-of-town mobile food vendors.

Besides the iconic Canadian dish Poutine, there will be other complimentary vendors, including desserts, appetizers, and a beer garden.

The festival promises to put a spin on the classic Canadian dish. Poutiner’s will have their own twist to please everyone’s pallet, things to expect are toppings such as lobster, bacon, pulled pork, smoked meat, slowly smoked ribs, brisket and so many more.

For more information, check out the Summer Festival Guide.