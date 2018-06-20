OvercastNow
Wednesday June 20th, 2018

Posted at 1:24pm

Entertainment
One of the first entertainers to perform on The Colosseum stage, singer and songwriter, Paul Anka, will sing Sinatra – His Songs, My Songs, My Way on The Colosseum stage on Wednesday October 17th at 8pm.

Anka will perform a variety of Frank Sinatra’s greatest hits including “My Way”, which he penned, and “Strangers in the Night”, honouring an artist who Anka has said has been the most influential throughout his career. He will also perform his own chart topping songs including “Diana,” “Put Your Head On My Shoulder,” “Having My Baby” and many more.

Tickets start at $35 Canadian (+taxes and fees) and go on sale at noon at the Box Office and online on Saturday, June 30th.

