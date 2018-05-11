RainNow
7 °C
45 °F
Chance of RainFri
9 °C
49 °F		RainSat
13 °C
56 °F		Partly CloudySun
19 °C
66 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Friday May 11th, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday May 11th, 2018

Music Events

Sacred Sunrise

Friday May 11th, 2018
The Capitol Theatre
Community Events

Breaking Down Your Practice – Hip Openers

Friday May 11th, 2018
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
Community Events

Shorebird Celebration

Friday May 11th, 2018
Hillman Marsh
Community Events

Windsor Fashion Festival Spring 2018

Friday May 11th, 2018
The Water's Edge Event Centre
Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Friday May 11th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Community Events

Local Author Book Signing, The Addicting, Unforgivable Series!

Friday May 11th, 2018
Stroll the Streets Event
Community Events

PAWp Up CAT Cafe

Friday May 11th, 2018
Moggy’s Mission
Music Events

HAIR FORCE ONE – Live at RockStar Music Hall

Friday May 11th, 2018
RockStar Music Hall
Arts Events

THE GOLDEN APPLES

Friday May 11th, 2018
The Capitol Theatre
Arts Events

SIXTEEN x TWENTY | Fine Art Show

Friday May 11th, 2018
Nancy Johns Gallery & Framing
Community Events

Tecumseh Mall Carnival

Friday May 11th, 2018
Tecumseh Mall
Theatre Events

Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre

Friday May 11th, 2018
Esse xUnited Church
Community Events

Celebrity Men Fashion Event

Friday May 11th, 2018
St. Clair College Centre for the Arts

Saturday May 12th, 2018

Health Events

Urban Silent Meditation Retreat

Saturday May 12th, 2018
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
Festivals Events

Science Rendezvous Windsor 2018

Saturday May 12th, 2018
University of Windsor Education Gym & CAW Centre
Community Events

GIANT Garage Sale

Saturday May 12th, 2018
The Diplomats GIANT Garage Sale
Arts Events

Foreplay: Teasingly hot burlesque

Saturday May 12th, 2018
Villians Beastro
Community Events

2018 Windsor Tweed Ride After Party

Saturday May 12th, 2018
Good Neighbour
Community Events

2018 Windsor Tweed Ride

Saturday May 12th, 2018
Willistead Manor
Community Events

Shorebird Celebration

Saturday May 12th, 2018
Hillman Marsh
Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Saturday May 12th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Arts Events

Introduction to Zentangle (May 12, 2018)

Saturday May 12th, 2018
Walkerville Artists' Co-op
Charity Events

2nd Annual Run For Windsor

Saturday May 12th, 2018
Riverfront Festival Plaza
Community Events

PAWp Up CAT Cafe

Saturday May 12th, 2018
Moggy’s Mission
Arts Events

Rum Runners Tour

Saturday May 12th, 2018
Rum Runners Tour: Pick up location Franco's Restaurant
Arts Events

THE GOLDEN APPLES

Saturday May 12th, 2018
The Capitol Theatre
Arts Events

SIXTEEN x TWENTY | Fine Art Show

Saturday May 12th, 2018
Nancy Johns Gallery & Framing
Community Events

Tecumseh Mall Carnival

Saturday May 12th, 2018
Tecumseh Mall
Music Events

Eli & The Straw Man Huntington’s Disease Benefit Concert

Saturday May 12th, 2018
Royal Canadian Legion Brach 594
Theatre Events

Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre

Saturday May 12th, 2018
Esse xUnited Church
Community Events

Plant Sale

Saturday May 12th, 2018
Kingsville Lakeside Park- Pavilion
Community Events

2nd Annual Run for Windsor

Saturday May 12th, 2018
Riverfront Festival Plaza
Community Events

WLC 5K for 5YRS

Saturday May 12th, 2018
Dieppe Gardens

Sunday May 13th, 2018

Community Events

Shorebird Celebration

Sunday May 13th, 2018
Hillman Marsh
Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Sunday May 13th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Community Events

PAWp Up CAT Cafe

Sunday May 13th, 2018
Moggy’s Mission
Food Events

Summer Sunday – May 13 (Kingsville) The O’Chays – Kelly Authier

Sunday May 13th, 2018
Pelee Island Winery
Arts Events

THE GOLDEN APPLES

Sunday May 13th, 2018
The Capitol Theatre
Community Events

Tecumseh Mall Carnival

Sunday May 13th, 2018
Tecumseh Mall
Food Events

Mother’s Day Brunch

Sunday May 13th, 2018
Polish Club Windsor
Arts Events

Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday May 13th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Food Events

Mother’s Day Brunch

Sunday May 13th, 2018
Riverside RCL Br 255
Food Events

Traditional Polish Lunch

Sunday May 13th, 2018
Polish Club Windsor
Health Events

Yoga 101

Sunday May 13th, 2018
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook