The St. Clair College Alumni Association handed out their Alumni of Distinction award recipients Friday evening,=.
Each year, the Alumni Association calls for nominees in one of five categories: Creative Arts, Technology, Business, Health Sciences, and Community Studies. A panel of judges makes the final selection and the recipients are automatically entered in the annual provincial Premier’s Awards held in Toronto in November each year.
This years winners were:
- Adriano Ciotoli (Business)
Class of 2004 — Computer Systems Technician
Founder, Windsor Eats
- Pam Laszewski (Heath Sciences)
Class of 1988 – Nursing
BSN, RN, OCN, Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute
Detroit, Michigan
- Tony Savoni (Technology)
Class of 1987 – Industrial Technology
Windsor Operations Site Manager, Ford Motor Company
- Matt Boismier (Creative Arts)
Class of 2006 — Tradigital Animation
Art Director/Visual Development Artist
Vancouver, B.C.
- Robin Greenall (Community Studies)
Class of 1998 — Early Childhood Education
Chief Librarian/CEO at Essex County Library
