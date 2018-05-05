Mostly CloudyNow
Saturday May 5th, 2018

Posted at 9:00am

College
The St. Clair College Alumni Association handed out their Alumni of Distinction award recipients Friday evening,=.

Each year, the Alumni Association calls for nominees in one of five categories: Creative Arts, Technology, Business, Health Sciences, and Community Studies. A panel of judges makes the final selection and the recipients are automatically entered in the annual provincial Premier’s Awards held in Toronto in November each year.

This years winners were:

  • Adriano Ciotoli (Business)
    Class of 2004 — Computer Systems Technician
    Founder, Windsor Eats
  • Pam Laszewski (Heath Sciences)
    Class of 1988 – Nursing
    BSN, RN, OCN, Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute
    Detroit, Michigan
  • Tony Savoni (Technology)
    Class of 1987 – Industrial Technology
    Windsor Operations Site Manager, Ford Motor Company
  • Matt Boismier (Creative Arts)
    Class of 2006 — Tradigital Animation
    Art Director/Visual Development Artist
    Vancouver, B.C.
  • Robin Greenall (Community Studies)
    Class of 1998 — Early Childhood Education
    Chief Librarian/CEO at Essex County Library

