On Thursday May 31st, 2018 at approximately 11:15am, Windsor Police received a report of a young child who appeared to be walking alone in the area of Giles Boulevard East and Hall Avenue.

The complainant lost sight of the child and called police.

Police say that there has not been any report of a missing child at this time.

Officers are canvassing area houses, schools, daycares, and businesses to be certain.

The child was described as a male, black, 3 to 4 years old, 40lbs, short curly hair, about 3 feet tall, white sleeveless shirt, wearing a small red backpack.

Officers obtained video surveillance of the child who was believed to have been walking alone. Please review and call police with any information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.