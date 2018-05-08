ACCESS County Community Support Services has received a grant from Home Depot Canada Foundation for $10,000.

The grant allowed the purchase of two new washers and two new dryers to be installed at The Bridge Youth Resource Centre in Leamington.

Laundry supplies, including detergent, will be free of charge and will be open to youth in the Leamington area.

“We are thrilled to offer this free service to our youth-aged clients in the Housing Program as well drop-in clients of the Bridge Youth Resource Centre. The partnership we share with the Bridge is both unique and valuable. Youth have been asking our staff for these services for quite a while and we are so pleased we can now provide this free service”, says Patricia Fram, Director of Housing and Basic Needs.