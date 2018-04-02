A popular Walkerville restaurant has closed.

After five years, The Willistead closed their doors for good on Sunday.

“We have been a part of so many celebrations like birthdays, anniversaries, job promotions or even just the simple celebration a beautiful day on our patio. We have watched our staff learn, build families and grow into the people they were meant to be. We got to see our street thrive. We had such a great time throwing night markets and are honoured to have been included in so many worthwhile causes and events that have benefitted both our neighbourhood and our city. These wonderful memories will be embraced and cherished as we enter a new era,” said a post on their Facebook Page.

Details of future plans are expected to be released on Monday.