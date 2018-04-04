A flood warning has been issued for Leamington.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority reports flooding along portions of the shoreline in Leamington west of the tip of Point Pelee National Park.

Along sections of the shoreline between Point Pelee National Park and the Leamington Marina, waves are overtopping breakwall structures resulting in some property/road flooding and shoreline erosion.

Portions of the western shoreline of Pelee Island are also being impacted by waves overtopping breakwall structures. Wave splash with debris is impacting portions of the travelled roadway including erosion of the road shoulder at certain locations.

Strong west/southwest winds at 35 to 50 km/hr, with gusts to 80 km/hr, are predicted to continue throughout the day changing to west/northwest this evening.