Windsor Regional Hospital has launched a new app designed to help patients and their family members know what to expect during their treatments, so they can play a more active role in their recoveries.

The WRH My Care Journey App includes an easy to follow timeline and interactive push notification to keep users informed while they are in the hospital, and after they leave. The app uses photos, videos and easy to understand language to let patients know:

What they can expect in the hospital (length of stay, possible tests, medication, members of their care team)

How they can participate in their treatment and recovery (diet, physical activity, etc.)

Detailed information about certain conditions (COPD, heart failure, hip fracture, etc.)

Helpful information for their visitors (parking, food, wifi password)

And ways they can prepare for next steps in their journey (follow-up appointments, equipment for their homes, etc.)

“In focus groups, patients told us the scariest part of being in the hospital is the fear of the unknown. They also told us that sometimes after receiving a life altering diagnosis, they don’t fully hear, understand or appreciate what their care provider is saying,” says Karen McCullough, Windsor Regional Hospital Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Executive. “This app attempts to alleviate that fear by providing answers for patients in an easy to use format that is available to them at any time.”

In addition, the new app also has useful information for family members and loved ones who can now follow along in the journey so they know what to expect at each step. Whether they are caring for their loved one at their bedside or live out town, friends and family members can download the app, and instantly become part of their loved one’s journey.

The app is available for free at the Apple App Store or Android Google Play Store.