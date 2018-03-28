OvercastNow
Wednesday March 28th, 2018

Posted at 9:01pm

Arts
The Town of Essex is looking to celebrate Essex County artists.

“The Art Excellence Awards are open to all residents of Essex County,” says Arts, Culture and Tourism Committee Chairperson Peter Youngson. “Our goal is to raise awareness of the arts in our community. Not only do artists contribute to the local economy, they also make our communities more vibrant and livable. These awards will highlight and celebrate local artists who help to better our communities.”

All mediums will be accepted, including dance, sculpture, painting, and music. Photographs, images, video, or digital recordings can be submitted with the application form found on the Town of Essex website.

The submission deadline is Monday, May 28. Three awards ranked first, second and third are available through this program.

Prizes are as follows:

  • First Place: $1,000
  • Second Place: $650
  • Third Place: $350

Additional details and rules can be found online at essex.ca/ArtAwards.

