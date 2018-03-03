The Better Business Bureau has released the national top 10 scams for 2017.

Scammers bilked Canadians of over 95 million dollars in 2017 and, once again, it’s believed that only 5% of those victimized actually come forward to report losses. Taking that into account, the actual losses quickly balloon to the range of $2 billion dollars.

“Everyone is a target now,” says Linda Smith, CEO of BBB serving Western Ontario. “Staying informed and on top of the numerous ways scammers try and get your money is key to making sure you don’t fall victim. That’s why we do this every year. Recognize it, report it, stop it.”

The Top 10 Scams of 2017: