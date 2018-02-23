OvercastNow
Friday February 23rd, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

Friday February 23rd, 2018

Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Friday February 23rd, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Community Events

Craft Heads 3 Year Anniversary Party

Friday February 23rd, 2018
Craft Heads Brewing Company
Community Events

PAWp Up CAT Cafe

Friday February 23rd, 2018
Moggy’s Mission
Theatre Events

Anne of Green Gables

Friday February 23rd, 2018
Olde Walkerville Theatre
Arts Events

New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”

Friday February 23rd, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Music Events

Allison Brown Solo At Taloola

Friday February 23rd, 2018
Taloola Cafe
Music Events

Jam Nights at Carrots N’ Dates (Tecumseh)

Friday February 23rd, 2018
Carrots N' Dates (Tecumseh)
Arts Events

Lino block printing class (two days)

Friday February 23rd, 2018
Levigator Press
Community Events

Windsor Express vs. KW Titans

Friday February 23rd, 2018
THE WFCU CENTRE
Theatre Events

If We Were Birds presented by Ghost Light Players

Friday February 23rd, 2018
MacKenzie Hall
Community Events

Intro to Pole with Carly

Friday February 23rd, 2018
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
Arts Events

Follow Your H’Art

Friday February 23rd, 2018
Town of Kingsville, Ontario
Music Events

WSO | WYSO Side by Side

Friday February 23rd, 2018
The Capitol Theatre Windsor
Arts Events

New Display: Projectile Points

Friday February 23rd, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House
Charity Events

Crime Stoppers 25th Annual Game Dinner

Friday February 23rd, 2018
Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens

Saturday February 24th, 2018

Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Saturday February 24th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Music Events

Jody Raffoul Band at The Lion’s Head Tavern

Saturday February 24th, 2018
The Lions Head
Charity Events

Coldest Night of the Year

Saturday February 24th, 2018
Windsor Downtown Mission
Community Events

Craft Heads 3 Year Anniversary Party

Saturday February 24th, 2018
Craft Heads Brewing Company
Charity Events

Pasta Dinner Fundraiser

Saturday February 24th, 2018
Calvary Baptist Church - Windsor, Ontario
Community Events

PAWp Up CAT Cafe

Saturday February 24th, 2018
Moggy’s Mission
Theatre Events

Anne of Green Gables

Saturday February 24th, 2018
Olde Walkerville Theatre
Community Events

Coldest Night of the Year – The Downtown Mission Windsor

Saturday February 24th, 2018
The Downtown Mission Windsor
Community Events

Aviation Seminar

Saturday February 24th, 2018
Windsor Flying Club
Community Events

Little Kickers Windsor-Essex County Soccer Classes – LaSalle

Saturday February 24th, 2018
Heritage Park Alliance Church
Community Events

WLMT Game Show Extravaganza

Saturday February 24th, 2018
Windsor Light Music Theatre
Charity Events

Adopt-a-Thon

Saturday February 24th, 2018
MALDEN RD PET VALU
Charity Events

Windsor Essex County Humane Society Dog Wash

Saturday February 24th, 2018
Pet Valu
Charity Events

ECCCA 2018 Chinese New Year Gala

Saturday February 24th, 2018
Ciociaro Club of Windsor
Community Events

Little Kickers Windsor-Essex County Soccer Classes – Lakeshore

Saturday February 24th, 2018
Lakeshore St. Andrew's Church
Community Events

Yoga in the Gallery at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Saturday February 24th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Music Events

FiRST FALL at Walkerville Eatery

Saturday February 24th, 2018
Walkerville Eatery
Community Events

Psychic Readings with Medium David Schultz

Saturday February 24th, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
Community Events

Windsor-Essex Mini Maker Faire

Saturday February 24th, 2018
St.Clair College
Arts Events

New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”

Saturday February 24th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Arts Events

Lino block printing class (two days)

Saturday February 24th, 2018
Levigator Press
Music Events

Wild Wild West

Saturday February 24th, 2018
The Capitol Theatre Windsor
Theatre Events

If We Were Birds presented by Ghost Light Players

Saturday February 24th, 2018
MacKenzie Hall
Health Events

Silent Meditation with Gisele

Saturday February 24th, 2018
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
Arts Events

Follow Your H’Art

Saturday February 24th, 2018
Town of Kingsville, Ontario
Charity Events

Coldest Night of the Year Walk

Saturday February 24th, 2018
Stathis Grill
Arts Events

New Display: Projectile Points

Saturday February 24th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House
Music Events

Underground_4.0 Ft. Ryan Shepherd

Saturday February 24th, 2018
Skybar

Sunday February 25th, 2018

Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Sunday February 25th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Theatre Events

Anne of Green Gables

Sunday February 25th, 2018
Olde Walkerville Theatre
Community Events

Try Lacrosse Clinics

Sunday February 25th, 2018
Central Park Athletics
Community Events

Psychic / Intuitive Development Workshop #2 with Medium David Schultz

Sunday February 25th, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
Arts Events

New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”

Sunday February 25th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Arts Events

Lino block printing class (two days)

Sunday February 25th, 2018
Levigator Press
Arts Events

Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday February 25th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Music Events

Wild Wild West

Sunday February 25th, 2018
The Capitol Theatre Windsor
Arts Events

Follow Your H’Art

Sunday February 25th, 2018
Town of Kingsville, Ontario
Arts Events

New Display: Projectile Points

Sunday February 25th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House
Charity Events

Helping Tosia Murczak

Sunday February 25th, 2018
Polish Club Windsor

