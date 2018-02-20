Another round of rain today, and then more overnight into Wednesday.

Environment Canada says that a period of rain is expected until later this afternoon or early this evening.

There will be a break this evening before it begins again overnight. The rain will finally end Wednesday around midday. Additional rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm are likely.

This wet, record mild spell is attributed to a series of low pressure systems moving along a warm front draped across the lower Great Lakes.