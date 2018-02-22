Essex Town Council has approved to expand the eligible area of the Harrow Community Improvement Plan to include the former Harrow High School and Harrow Junior School properties.

The change will provide grant money to individuals who undertake redevelopment of the former schools, with particular incentives to encourage residential development.

“Both schools have been an important part of the community,” said Chief Administrative Officer Donna Hunter. “With the expansion of the CIP to include these properties, Council is encouraging development to help meet the needs of the citizens who call Harrow home, as well as those who would like to move there.”

The expanded CIP grants will cover some of the cost of redeveloping or demolishing the buildings.

Currently, the former high school is exempt from taxation while the junior school stands vacant. Redevelopment of the land will bring in additional tax revenue while reducing the potential for vandalism and maintaining a higher property standard in the area.

“This is an upfront investment that will pay-off for years to come,” added Hunter.