Students born in 2000 and 2001 with incomplete immunization records will be suspended from school for up to 20 days starting on March 20th, 2018.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit approximately 4,300 students with incomplete immunization records, received immunization notices in December 2017. Many students have updated their records; however 1,806 records remain incomplete.

A final suspension notice was mailed to their home address today. The notice specifies which vaccine(s) are missing from the student’s record, how to update immunization information, and how to book an appointment for immunization.

“It’s important for the Health Unit to have up-to-date immunization records for all students,” said Judy Allen, manager of the Healthy Schools program at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. “Extra immunization clinics were provided in many secondary schools to assist those who do not have the meningococcal vaccine, which is only available for free from the Health Unit”.

These actions have been put in place to meet the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA), which became law in 1990. The law protects the health of children and the community by ensuring students are up-to-date with their immunizations in an effort to stop the spread of preventable diseases.

There are nine immunizations required for school aged children:

Diphtheria

Pertussis

Tetanus

Polio

Measles

Mumps

Rubella

Meningococcal Disease

Varicella (chickenpox) *proof of this vaccine is required for children born in 2010 or later.

