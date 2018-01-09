LaSalle’s Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex is celebrating its 10th anniversary and is inviting you yo come take a stroll around their indoor fitness track for free thanks to Pathway to Potential.

“We are proud to partner with Pathway to Potential (P2P) to be able to provide more free activities to our community,” said Julie Turnbull, Supervisor of Programming. “We hope you will Walk This Way and take advantage of a great opportunity to be active. Bring your family and friends!”

The fitness track is available Monday to Friday from 6am to 10pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 7am to 8pm.

Youth aged 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.