More parking options are available now that previously used retail space has been converted to parking at a Downtown Windsor parking garage.

City Council voted in November of 2016 to construct 42 parking spaces from underutilized retail space located below the four floor Pelissier Street parking garage at the corner of Park and Pelissier.

The new spaces are split between two lots on either side of the existing Pelissier Street entry and are only accessible from Pelissier. The new spots use a pay-and-display system and are for hourly parking only at a rate of $1.50 per hour, seven days a week.