Last updated: Saturday January 6th, 5:17pm

Three people have been displaced after an apartment fire Saturday morning.

It broke out in a unit at 1534 Ouellette Avenue around 11:30am and took firefighters close to two hours to bring under control.

One person was transported to hospital with minor smoke inhalation, and one firefighter was also taken to hospital for a dog bite to the face. Both have since been released.

Investigations say it started in a kitchen eating area ans caused $80,000 in damage to the unit and another $70,000 to the building and other units. The exact cause is undetermined.