Mostly CloudyNow
-20 °C
-4 °F
Partly CloudySat
-13 °C
8 °F		Snow ShowersSun
-4 °C
24 °F		Snow ShowersMon
2 °C
36 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Saturday January 6th, 2018

Posted at 1:45pm

Fires
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Last updated: Saturday January 6th, 5:17pm

Three people have been displaced after an apartment fire Saturday morning.

It broke out in a unit at 1534 Ouellette Avenue around 11:30am and took firefighters close to two hours to bring under control.

One person was transported to hospital with minor smoke inhalation, and one firefighter was also taken to hospital for a dog bite to the face. Both have since been released.

Investigations say it started in a kitchen eating area ans caused $80,000 in damage to the unit and another $70,000 to the building and other units. The exact cause is undetermined.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.