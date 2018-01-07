OvercastNow
Sunday January 7th, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
Written by For The Love of Paws:

Doggie is a male, 2 year old, Loulou Mix
Doggie is a handsome, loving dog who is yearning for affection, he is quick to learn and loves to please his “person” He would thrive with an active family. He loves to go for walks and is improving with his leash manners daily. He is a very friendly and playful and gets along with other dogs.
If you’re looking for an active dog who after his energy is burned loves cuddling with you, consider Doggie to add your family.

More information on how to adopt from For The Love of Paws can be found on their website.

