OvercastNow
1 °C
34 °F
Partly CloudyThu
2 °C
36 °F		Partly CloudyFri
-6 °C
21 °F		Mostly CloudySat
0 °C
32 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Wednesday January 31st, 2018

Posted at 8:03pm

City News
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The City of Windsor is looking for input from Windsorites on off-road biking in city parks.

The city has already held one open house and a second is planned for February.

They have also launched a survey online as another way to gather feedback.

The information will be compiled and used to help make future decisions surrounding off-road biking in city parks.

That survey can be found here.

The second open house takes place on Thursday, February 8th, 2018 at the Roseland Golf and Curling Club from 5pm to 7pm.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.