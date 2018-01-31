The City of Windsor is looking for input from Windsorites on off-road biking in city parks.

The city has already held one open house and a second is planned for February.

They have also launched a survey online as another way to gather feedback.

The information will be compiled and used to help make future decisions surrounding off-road biking in city parks.

That survey can be found here.

The second open house takes place on Thursday, February 8th, 2018 at the Roseland Golf and Curling Club from 5pm to 7pm.