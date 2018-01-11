Windsor City Council will be considering the 2018 Operating and Capital Budgets next week, and they are asking anyone still interested in providing input to do so quickly.

You can submit written information to Council Services at 350 City Hall Square West, Room 203, Windsor City Hall, or fax to 519-255-6868, or e-mail to [email protected] no later than noon on Friday, January 12th, 2018.

Interested individuals or agencies are also welcome to appear as a delegation before Council on Monday, January 15th, 2018 starting at 1pm.

A second day of deliberations will be held Tuesday, January 16th, 2018, but delegations will not be heard on this day.

To appear as a delegation on Monday, January 15th, 2018, you must call Council Services noon on Friday, January 12th, 2018.

The complete budget documents are available online at citywindsor.ca.