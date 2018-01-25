In honour of Black History Month, the Chimczuk Museum will be offering free admission on Thursday, February 1, 2018 to mark the official opening of the new temporary display, “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars.”

This display tells the story of the Chatham, Ontario baseball team that became the first black team to win an Ontario Baseball Amateur Association championship in 1934.

In the evening, there will be a free talk at the Chimczuk Museum hosted by the Museum Volunteer Group. This talk will feature Dr. Miriam Wright and Dr. Heidi Jacobs from the University of Windsor, who directed the Breaking the Colour Barrier project, and Dave Johnston of the Leddy Library who created the project website. In addition, sets ofbaseball cards featuring the Chatham Coloured All-Stars will be available for sale with proceeds going to the Chatham Kent Black Historical Society. Doors open at 6:30pm with the talk getting underway at 7pm.

This temporary display is a great compliment to the Underground Railroad content currently featured in the Museum’s permanent exhibit: The River and the Land Sustain Us.