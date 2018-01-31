The Catholic School Board is planning three new daycare centres to accommodate more than 200 children after receiving $5.8 million in funding from the Ministry of Education.

The funding will allow the board to build new additions to create 73 spaces at St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School in Windsor, 73 spaces at Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School in Amherstburg, and 63 spaces at St. Louis Catholic Elementary School in Leamington.

“This should come as wonderful news to the busy working families in these communities who are struggling to find quality daycare for their children,” said Board Chair Barbara Holland. “We couldn’t be happier to be able to provide these spaces in our schools, and look forward to sharing all of the benefits of the faith-based education we offer with these new families.”

The next step will be for the board to call for expressions of interest from not-for-profit daycare providers to operate the centres. Once the providers have been selected, the board, the providers, and a designated architect will agree on a submission for each project to be made to the Ministry. Once approved, a public tender for construction will be issued.

Construction timelines will vary depending on the acquiring of various approvals and the complexity of each project according to Director of Education Terry Lyons.

“We’ll be working very hard to ensure that we can construct top quality facilities that can be available as soon as possible for these children,” he said. “We understand that many families are currently on waiting lists for daycare and we would like to be a part of their solution.”