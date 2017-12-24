OvercastNow
Sunday December 24th, 2017

Posted at 7:03am

Christmas
We asked Windsorites to send us pictures of their Christmas trees. From short to tall, lit or unlit, you delivered and we’re proud to show your Christmas trees to the community!

By Susan K

By Susan K

By Susan K

By Susan K

By Susan K

By Susan K

By Melissa A

By Sandra Piche

By patty

By Tara Wilkinson

By CLARKSON

By joy4walls

By Debbie Malanfant

By Stephanie McDowell

By Daniel

By Jo Anne Sinkevitch-Chaplin

By arlen soriano

By Matthew & Krystin Golden

By Trisha Cesare

The Parker family Christmas tree

By Maggie Lanoue

By Deanna Dehu

By Brenda Milicevic

By Dino Quattrociocchi

By sherry gage

By carla ruta

