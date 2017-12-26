OvercastNow
Tuesday December 26th, 2017

Posted at 12:55pm

Leamington
Leamington Fire photo

A house fire in Leamington is under investigation.

It broke out on Mill Street East around 11am.

When fire crews arrived, flames were coming from the front half of the home.

They had it under control in about an hour. There were no injuries.

