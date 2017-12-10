Mostly CloudyNow
Send Us A News Tip

Sunday December 10th, 2017

Posted at 10:30am

Christmas
For Christmas cards, make sure you drop any out of province mail into the mailbox by December 18th. Mail going anywhere in Ontario? You have until December 19th.

And for those local cards, the last day to get them into the mailbox is December 20th.

For packages, you have until December 21st to get them to a Post Office. Go to canadapost.ca/findarate to see how many days it takes for a parcel to get from point A to point B.

To see final dates for delivery to the United States and international, click here.

