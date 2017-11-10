ClearNow
-2 °C
28 °F
Partly CloudyFri
-2 °C
29 °F		Mostly CloudySat
3 °C
38 °F		Chance of RainSun
5 °C
41 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Friday November 10th, 2017

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday November 10th, 2017

Community Events

200 Veterans and 200 students

Friday November 10th, 2017
Serbian Centre
Community Events

One Bad Son at The DH wsg Dogtone

Friday November 10th, 2017
Dominion House Tavern (The DH)
Health Events

Breaking Down Your Practice: Heart Openers and Backbends

Friday November 10th, 2017
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
Christmas Events

Etsy Mistletoe Market: Handmade for the Holidays

Friday November 10th, 2017
Walkerville Brewery
Arts Events

Book Launch: Reluctant Warriors: Canadian Conscripts and the Great War

Friday November 10th, 2017
Biblioasis Bookstore
Charity Events

Newfie Night in November

Friday November 10th, 2017
Royal Canadian Legion Br 143
Music Events

In Peace, We Remember

Friday November 10th, 2017
All Saints' Church
Arts Events

ARA 39th Annual Art Show & Sale

Friday November 10th, 2017
Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall
Music Events

Madmen Across The Water

Friday November 10th, 2017
The Chrysler Theatre
Arts Events

Juried Art Show – Your Canada – Celebrating Canada’s 150th

Friday November 10th, 2017
Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall

Saturday November 11th, 2017

Community Events

80’s Prom Night for Sparky’s Toy Drive

Saturday November 11th, 2017
Fogolar Furlan Club of Windsor
Community Events

SWYSC Youth Recreational Indoor Soccer League

Saturday November 11th, 2017
Central Park Athletics
Charity Events

The Crystal Ball Gala

Saturday November 11th, 2017
St. Clair Centre for the Arts
Community Events

Angel Intuitive Readings with Feather

Saturday November 11th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Christmas Events

Etsy Mistletoe Market: Handmade for the Holidays

Saturday November 11th, 2017
Walkerville Brewery
Crafts Events

Intermediate Scroll Sawing: Sign

Saturday November 11th, 2017
Lee Valley Tools
Music Events

String Bone & Allison Brown Taloola Nov 11th

Saturday November 11th, 2017
Taloola Cafe
Arts Events

ARA 39th Annual Art Show & Sale

Saturday November 11th, 2017
Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall
Community Events

FREE DAY – Remembrance Day & Local Author Book Signings

Saturday November 11th, 2017
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Arts Events

Juried Art Show – Your Canada – Celebrating Canada’s 150th

Saturday November 11th, 2017
Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall
Charity Events

80’s Prom Night in support of Sparky’s Toy Drive

Saturday November 11th, 2017
Fogolar Furlan - Udine Hall

Sunday November 12th, 2017

Arts Events

Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday November 12th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Community Events

Militaria, Gun and Sportsman Show

Sunday November 12th, 2017
Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
Christmas Events

Holiday Extravaganza Vendor Shopping Event

Sunday November 12th, 2017
3295 Meloche Road
Community Events

Hunting, Sportsman & Militaria Show

Sunday November 12th, 2017
Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village
Christmas Events

Jingle Bell Run, Walk and Wheel

Sunday November 12th, 2017
Downtown Essex
Crafts Events

Intermediate Turning: Pepper Mill

Sunday November 12th, 2017
Lee Valley Tools
Theatre Events

Leo’s Comedy Class

Sunday November 12th, 2017
Windsor Sportsmen Club
Arts Events

ARA 39th Annual Art Show & Sale

Sunday November 12th, 2017
Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall
Arts Events

Juried Art Show – Your Canada – Celebrating Canada’s 150th

Sunday November 12th, 2017
Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook