

The Town of Essex will be hosting a Family Meal Prep and Cooking Class, Justin time for Christmas.

The program is offered in partnership with the South West Area Recreation Guild, with funding from the Healthy Kids Community Challenge.

The program’s theme “Choose to Boost Veggies and Fruit,” encourages kids and families to eat healthier and to make vegetables and fruits part of their daily diet. Whether fresh, frozen, or canned, fruits and vegetables provide the vitamins, minerals, dietary fibre, and overall energy needed to be physically active.

“This program is a great way to promote healthy eating and educate people on simple ways to incorporate fruits and vegetables into their diet,” says Doug Sweet, Director of Community Services. “Not only will it contribute to overall health, it’s also an opportunity to spend some quality time together as a family.”

A local registered dietitian, Andrea Docherty, will host the cooking class on Sunday, December 10th at 2pm at the Essex Centre Sports Complex.

The cost of the class is $20 for one parent and up to two children and includes three take-home meals. Financial assistance is also available for families that qualify. Capacity is limited and spots will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To register your family or to inquire about financial assistance, contact the Essex Recreation Complex at 519-776-8992.