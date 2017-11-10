A weekend fire at the Lakeshore Academy of Fine Arts has caused an estimated $300,000 in damage and left a mess behind.

It broke out early Sunday morning in an old exhaust fan in the attic area of the building that was once St. Williams Catholic Church in Emeryville.

Now known as the Urban Field House, the building is home to several theater productions.

The theater is planning a cleanup day to help it get back on its feet. It takes place on Saturday, November 18th from 9am to 3pm.

Volunteers are needed to help clean, and clear the church of costumes, props, and sets so they can try to salvage what was not damaged.

You can find more information on their Facebook page.